Red Wings gunning to three-peat in West

The High Prairie Red Wings could face the Fox Creek Ice Kings in the second round of the playoffs in the West Division in the Greater Metro Hockey League playoffs. Above, Red Wing player Gabe Blais, left, passes the puck past Fox Creek Ice King player Kyler Hamelin in regular season action Jan. 27.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are gunning for their third consecutive title as champions in the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League as the playoffs start.

After a bye in the first round for placing first, the Red Wings are scheduled to host the first two games in the best-of-seven semifinals starting March 2.

Head coach Trent Meyaard expects the Red Wings with face either the Slave Lake Icedogs or the Fox Creek Ice Kings in the semis as all six teams in the division qualify for the playoffs.

High Prairie hosts the first two games March 2-3.

“Our goal is to win the West and represent the West at the national tournament,” Meyaard says.

“But not just get to nationals, but to win the national championship.”

The Red Wings are working hard to prepare for the playoff path.

“We will practise all week and get ready for Game 1,” Meyaard says.

“We are working on getting conditioned for long games as we have won many by shootouts and in playoffs there are not shootouts.

“We are just continuing to grow as a team.”

The Temiscaming Titans host the national tournament March 30 to April 2 that includes the winner of the West and BC Division, and the champions in the South and North Divisions based in Ontario and Quebec.

“We are expecting good battles and high-end competition in the playoffs, but we know we have unfinished business,” says Meyaard, in his second season as head coach of the Red Wings.

He knows what it was take for the Red Wings to push through the playoffs.

“We will have to play our game and use our speed and skill,” Meyaard says.

“We need to play a solid defensive 200-foot game for a full 60 minutes followed with discipline.

“We need to play hard between whistles, but nothing after.”

The Red Wings are a well-round teams.

“Our strengths are our speed and depth from four lines,” Meyaard says.

“Our defence has no weak links and we have solid goaltending.

“We are our worst enemy and with a detailed disciplined game, I believe we can prevail the three-peat.”

The champions of the West Division and the BC Division face off in a best-of-three series from March 23-26 to determine the western Canadian berth at the nationals.