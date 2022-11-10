Red Wings honouring Remembrance Day

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A home game for the High Prairie Red Wings is expanding into a special tribute for Remembrance Day.

The Red Wings will wear special camouflage jerseys for the game Nov. 11 that starts at 7:30 p.m.

“We will wear the jerseys to honour and recognize local veterans, past, future and present, and all first responders,” head coach Trent Meyaard says.

The jerseys are up for bids until Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are holding the auction to raise funds for the team,” Meyaard says.

“We will also donate a portion to local charity.”

Prior to the Red Wings’ game against Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks, first responders will play in a fun game from 4-6 p.m. Firefighters, and EMS workers from the region, High Prairie RCMP and Lakeshore Regional Police Service have been invited to participate, Meyaard says.

Jerseys in the auction will be awarded to the highest bidder.

Bids are accepted by email at hpredwingsstaff@gmail.com or text to (780) 536-6733 or (780) 523-6009.