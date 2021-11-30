Red Wings keep on rolling

High Prairie Red Wing player Dayton Shantz is stopped by Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk goaltender Skylar Di Lallo in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Nov. 20 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings extended their season record to 16-0 with two more victories in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action last week.

On home ice, the Red Wings defeated the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks 8-2 on Nov. 20 and crushed the Slave Lake Icedogs 12-2 on Nov. 19.

Theo Cunningham popped a pair of goals against Enoch as the Red Wings trailed 1-0 after the first period before exploding for five unanswered goals in the second period.

Paydin Young, Dylan Bellerose, Braydan Auger, Harlan Noskey, Keaton Auger and Benny Yellowknee each added one goal for the Red Wings.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings bounced back after a sluggish first period.

“The second and third periods, I thought, were two of our best periods all season,” Meyaard says.

“All I said after the first period was just keep going, boys, stay focused, keep pressing, pucks will eventually start to go in.”

In the final two periods, the Red Wings took control.

“We head-manned the puck, supported the puck well, used our speed, stayed disciplined and let our power play do the damage, going three for six,” Meyaard says.

Keygon Okemow was strong in net as the Red Wings outshot the Tomahawks 42-31.

Noskey, Harlan Noskiye and Braydan Auger each scored twice against Slave Lake as the Red Wings led 4-2 after the first period and 10-2 after the second.

Bryson Dallaire, Keaton Auger, Young and Yellowknee also scored for the Red Wings.

“We controlled the majority of the game,” Meyaard says.

“Three rookies, had big games; Paydin Young, Harlan Noskiye and Harlan Noskey.”

Bradley Roncin had a relatively quiet night in goal as the Red Wings outshot Slave Lake 43-16.

Last weekend, the Red Wings visited the winless Gibbons Pioneers on Nov. 26 before hosting the Pioneers Nov. 27 in a battle of best versus worst.