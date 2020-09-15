Red Wings name Hopfner head coach

Kevin Hopfner, new head coach and co-general manager, High Prairie Red Wings.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings have a new head coach with local hockey roots as the team enters its second season in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.



Kevin Hopfner was named the new head coach and co-general general manager, says a news release Sept. 8.



“I look forward to returning to High Prairie and to the opportunity ahead,” Hopfner says.



“I am excited to prepare the great returning nucleus of players and our new recruits for the next phase of their journey.”



Hopfner played for the High Prairie Regals in the North Peace Hockey League in the 1980s.



He succeeds Ryder Prue, who will stay with the team and share the general manager duties as he completes post-secondary studies in the coming months.



Prue is excited about Hopfner.



“Kevin adds some more High Prairie flavour to the team,” he says.



“He’s familiar with the community and local hockey and will show great leadership on the team.”



After his junior and pro career, Hopfner was a fan favourite for the Regals when the team won four league championships.



“His successful business and hockey development experiences as the owner/operator of identification, prospect and preparation camps makes him an excellent fit at head coach and general manager of the Red Wings,” Prue says.



After leaving the Regals, Hopfner went on to a playing career and successful coaching career, leading teams in B.C. to league and provincial championships.



Hopfner and the Red Wings open training camp on Sept. 21 before the regular season in the West Division of the GMHL opens Oct. 2.