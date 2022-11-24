Red Wings pay tribute on Remembrance Day

A ceremonial faceoff was held Nov. 11 at the GMHL game between the High Prairie Red Wings and the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks to commemorate Remembrance Day. The puck was dropped by High Prairie Legion treasurer George Bennett, 100, middle. Left-right, are Red Wing captain Avery McNabb, Legion branch secretary Lorrel Johnson, Bennett, High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett and Tomahawk captain Bryant Joseph.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

War veterans, Canadian Legion members and first responders were honoured by the High Prairie Red Wings at their Remembrance Day hockey game Nov. 11.

Red Wing players wore special jerseys that were also auctioned off to raise funds for the team and charity.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the game was special as longtime High Prairie Legion member George Bennett, 100, dropped the puck in a ceremonial faceoff.

For the auction, 30 jerseys went up for bids.

“We netted about $1,100,” Meyaard says.

“The highest bid for one jersey was $350.”

Other jerseys went for an average high bid of about $100.

Most of the funds went to the team.

The Red Wings also donated $100 to the High Prairie Legion.

Before the Red Wing game, a special game for local first responders attracted 40 players, he notes.

Players in the early game included first responders from High Prairie RCMP, Lake- shore Regional Police Service, High Prairie Fire Department, Big Lakes County Fire Services and EMS.

“The Red Wings’ game and the first responders game had huge crowds,” Meyaard says.

“We had so many positive comments from everyone involved in the first responders game, players and spectators.”

He says the Red Wings want to continue the tradition to commemorate Remembrance Day as part of its weekend schedule of home games.

“We plan to do it annually for the next few years,” Meyaard says.