Red Wings plan to open training camp Sept. 21

Brendan Willier of the High Prairie Red Wings, right, chases Travis Wakefield of the Slave Lake Icedogs in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action in the West Division on March 6.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings continue to build their roster before training camp opens in two weeks for the second season in the West Division of the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.



“We’re looking pretty solid,” head coach Ryder Prue says.



Training camp starts Sept. 21 at the Sports Palace.



The first game is scheduled to start on the second weekend in October, he says.



“We are excited to welcome our returning veterans and we welcome many new players,” Prue says.



“Our team aims to offer nail-biting, edge-ofyour- seat hockey action.



“Of course, our season would not be successful without our hometeam support.”



The schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.



Games are scheduled to start with several measures in place to prevent the risk and spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic.



“We will be allowed to have 200 fans at the games with social distancing,” Prue says.



“We’ll have protocols in place.”



Prue says several new players have been signed in the past few weeks to boost the team.



The Red Wings also welcome the Fox Creek Ice Kings as the fourth team in the West Division.



Fox Creek is the second team in the division with the word Ice in its name. The Slave Slave Icedogs and the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks are the other two teams in the West Division.



Prue expects the teams will raise the bar when the season is scheduled to start the first weekend of October.



High Prairie finished second in the West Division last season as Slave Lake finished first and Enoch settled for third.



However, the RedWings played just one post-season game before the playoffs were cancelled when the pandemic was declared in mid-March.