Red Wings planning special events for Nov. 11 home game

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A home game for the High Prairie Red Wings is expanding into a special tribute for Remembrance Day for the second successive year.

The Red Wings will wear special camouflage jerseys for their game against the NJHL first place Edson Eagles on Nov. 11 that starts at 7:30 p.m.

“We will wear the jerseys to honour and recognize local veterans, past, future and present, and all first responders,” head coach Trent Meyaard says.

The jerseys will be up for bids until Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

A ceremonial opening faceoff will also honour veterans with the puck dropped by a special veteran.

“We are holding the auction to raise funds for the team,” Meyaard says.

“We will also donate a portion to local charity.”

Last year, 30 jerseys were up for bids as the promotion netted about $1,100, he says. Most of the funds went to the team. The Red Wings also donated $100 to the Legion last year.

Prior to the Red Wings’ game, first responders will play in a fun game from 5-6:30 p.m. Firefighters, and EMS workers from the region, High Prairie RCMP and Lakeshore Regional Police Service have been invited to participate, Meyaard says.

“This year the game is on a Saturday and we hope to really fill the Sports Palace for the first responders and also give a lot of recognition for our fallen soldiers and our local veterans,” Meyaard says.