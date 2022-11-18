Red Wings play Secret Santa

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings’ hockey team is showing support to children with a special Christmas drive.

The team presents Kids Secret Santa Giveaway on Dec. 16 when the Red Wings host the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks in Greater Metro Hockey League action.

Besides the giveaway, the Red Wings also stage their annual Teddy Bear Toss during the game that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings encourage people to donate toys to the team for the Red Wings to distribute at the final home game before Christmas.

All children age 12 and under will receive a gift from Santa Claus when they enter the Sports Palace for the game.

“We hope all businesses and community members work together for this event so every child has a smile when they receive a gift,” Meyaard says.

“We want to give back to the community and give young kids a small token of appreciation for what they’ve done all year.

“Every child deserves something at Christmas.”

The Red Wings appreciate donations of various types of gifts for children.

Jars for cash donations are also located around the community and at Red Wings home games.

“We all know how hard these last few years were on everyone,” Meyaard says.

“Let’s all work together and bring smiles to all who need help.”

He and the team trust the community will rally.

“With all our amazing businesses, we feel this goal will bring so much love and compassion to our small community as many people go without,” Meyaard says.

“Let’s open our hearts and doors to an amazing surprise for kids this Christmas.”

Monetary donations are eligible for tax-deductible receipts, he says.

People may also donate directly to the team, by phoning Meyaard at (780) 523-6009, Rhonda Berg-Keay at (780) 536-6733, Jerry Kruger at (780) 536-5071 or Carrie Schur-Auger at (780) 536-6499.