Red Wings prepare to defend title

High Prairie Red Wing player Mikal Chalifoux scores against Fox Creek Ice King goaltender Seth Daniel in Game 1 of the 2021-2022 West Division semifinal March 12.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Red Wings prepare for training camp as the two-time defending West Division champions in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

Camp opens Sept, 12, says head coach Trent Meyaard, entering his second season behind the bench.

“All fans are welcome to watch each day,” Meyaard says.

Ice sessions are scheduled each day from 11 a..m. to noon and 2-3 p.m.

The Red Wings open the season at home Sept. 23 against the Edson Eagles, who were swept in four straight games by High Prairie in the West Division final last season.

“We will raise our championship banner at the home opener,” Meyaard says

After the Red Wings dominated the division the last two years, he anticipates a stronger challenge in the upcoming season.

“I expect we will compete for another championship,” Meyaard says.

“But over the summer we have seen all the Alberta teams boost in every aspect, signing and trading players from across North America.

“It’s going to be a very competitive season.”

The West Division will not include teams from British Columbia, which now has its own division with four teams.

Mackenzie welcomes new teams in Tumbler Ridge, Burns Lake and Kitimat.

The playoff champions of the West and B.C. divisions will play off to represent the west in the national championship tournament scheduled for Temiscoming, Quebec.

High Prairie won all eight playoffs games last season after a record of 40 wins and one loss in the regular season.

The Red Wings won their first 36 games that extended their winning streak to 60 games over two seasons.

Red Wings’ Upcoming Games:

Fri, Sept. 23 – host Edson

Sat., Sept. 24 – visit Enoch Northern Alberta

Fri, Sept. 30 – at Fox Creek

Sat., Oct. 1 – host Gibbons

Fri., Oct. 7 – at Slave Lakes

Sat., Oct. 8 – host N. Alberta

Fri., Oct. 14 – host Slave Lake

Sat., Oct. 15 – at Gibbons

Fri., Oct. 21 – at Slave Lake

Sat. Oct. 22 – host Edson

Fri., Oct. 28 – host Slave Lake

Sat., Oct. 29 – at Fox Creek