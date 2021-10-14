Red Wings raise championship banner

The High Prairie Red Wings unveiled their banner as the 2020-21 champions of the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League. The banner was presented in front of about 100 fans Oct. 3 before the home opener of the 2021-22 season. Standing, left-right, are 2020-21 assistant coach Dwayne Auger, head coach Kevin Hopfner and assistant coach Bruce Cunningham.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings continued their winning ways as defending 2020-21 champions of the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

High Prairie melted the Fox Creek Ice Kings 14-1 in the Red Wings’ home opener Oct. 3 in a Sunday afternoon game.

The Red Wings tamed the Slave Lake Icedogs 14-4 to open the season Oct. 1.

Before the Sunday matinee, the Red Wings unveiled their championship banner.

It was the first time the Red Wings celebrated the championship with fans who were shut out from arenas by COVID-19 restrictions from April 2 to May 26 when the Red Wings won the title.

New head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings got a good jumpstart to the season.

“I felt we dominated right from start to finish against Fox Creek,” Meyaard says.

“We made a few defensive zone adjustments after the game in Slave Lake and it really showed.

“We were able to breakout with ease and allowed fewer turnovers in our zone.”

In the opener in Slave Lake, it took a short time for the Red Wings to find their stride, he says.

“We started a bit slow, I thought, but still managed to get the lead early in the game, then in the second we really turned it on and our power play went 3 for 8.”

Team captain Mikal Chalifoux fired four goals and added three assists in the home opener for the Red Wings who led 4-1 after the first period and 10-1 after two.

Brayden Auger and Benny Yellowknee each popped a pair.

Larry Yellowknee, Garritt Matewayes, Avery McNabb, Kaden Desjarlais, Alex Hopfner and Dillon Calihoo also scored.

Hopfner is the son of Red Wing team owner Kevin Hopfner, head coach in the 2020-21 season.

Playing for that weekend only, the younger Hopfner wore No. 21 that his father wore for the High Prairie Regals who won four North Peace Hockey League championships from 1983-86.

High Prairie outshot Fox Creek 57-23 as Keygon Okemow was in the Red Wing net.

Larry Yellowknee scored five goals and added five assists in the Red Wings’ victory in Slave Lake.

Chalifoux added three goals for the Red Wings, who led 5-2 after the first period and 10-3 after two periods.

McNabb, Natewayes, Desjarlais, Paydon Young, Alex Hopfner and Lance Boucher-Janvier also scored.

High Prairie outshot Slave Lake 55-39 as Ethan Bewer was in the Red Wing net for the win.

After hosting the Edson Eagles Oct. 8 and visiting Fox Creek Oct. 9, the Red Wings are scheduled to play in Slave Lake Oct. 16 and in Fox Creek Oct. 17. High Prairie hosts Slave Lake Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and the Mackenzie Mountaineers Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.