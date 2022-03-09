Red Wings ready to defend title

High Prairie Red Wing player Keaton Auger, left, looks to pass the puck as Slave Lake Icedog player Doug Maughan closely follows in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Feb. 13 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are ready to repeat as champions in the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League as playoffs begin.

After a bye in the first round for finishing first, the Red Wings are scheduled to host the first two games in the best-of- seven semifinal series that starts March 12.

Head coach Trent Meyaard expects the Red Wings with face either the Slave Lake Icedogs or the Fox Creek Ice Kings in the semis as all seven teams in the division qualify for the playoffs.

“We will practice all week and get ready for Game 1,” Meyaard says.

“We are working on getting conditioned for long games as we have won many by shootout and in playoffs there are not shootouts.

“We are just continuing to grow as a team.”

The Red Wings play on home ice on March 12-13 before the team plays on the road March 16 and 18.

Dates for further games, if necessary, were not confirmed by March 4.

In the first round, the No. 2 Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks faced the No. 7 Gibbons Pioneers, the No. 3 Edson Eagles played the No. 6 Mackenzie Pioneers and No. 4 Fox Creek battled No. 5 Slave Lake in the best-of-three series.

The Red Wings bounced back with two decisive road wins in the final weekend of February after their winning streak stopped at 60 games over two seasons.

High Prairie doubled the Slave Lake Icedogs 10-5 Feb. 25 and blanked the Mackenzie Mountaineers 9-0 on Feb. 26 in a two-game road trip.

“I thought we rebounded well and came out strong to finish the season undefeated on the road in 20 games,” Meyaard says.

Gabe Blais and Paydin Young each scored three goals in Slave Lake.

Kaden Desjarlais and Mikal Chalifoux each popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 3-2 after the first period and 8-4 after two periods.

Brad Roncin was solid in the High Prairie crease as the Red Wings outshot the Icedogs 54-30.

Braydan Auger scored four goals in Mackenzie as the Red Wings led 5-0 after the first period and 8-0 after two periods.

Reece Hopfner added a pair of goals while Andrew Gauchier, Dylan Bellerose and Young also scored for the winners.

Keygon Okemow earned the shutout as the Red Wings outshot the Mountaineers 30-24.

The Red Wings wrapped up the regular season on home ice when they were scheduled to host Gibbons on March 4 and Edson on March 5.