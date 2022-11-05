Red Wings record back-to-back shutouts

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings shut out their opponents in consecutive games in Greater Metro Hockey League action last week.

The Red Wings blanked the hometown Slave Lake Icedogs 10-0 on Oct. 21 and the visiting Edson Eagles 6-0 on Oct. 22.

Red Wing goaltender Brad Roncin recorded both shutouts as the Red Wings outshot Slave Lake 38-6 and Edson 33-20. Slave Lake recorded only one shot on goal in the second and third peirods.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the team remains focused on its goal despite poor competition and other challenges.

“We will continue to get better every day as our goal is to get to nationals.”

Ethan Many Bears led the attack in Slave Lake with three goals as the Red Wings who led 6-0 after the first period and 9-0 after two periods.

Keegan Ferguson and Dayton Shantz each popped a pair.

Hudson Chalifoux, Nolan Noskey and Maven McMaster also scored for the Red Wings.

Against the Eagles, Jayden Farthing, Noskey and McMaster each scored two goals for the Red Wings led 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 after the second period.

Both games got rough for the leaders in the West Division.

In Slave Lake, players from both teams got suspensions.

“It was a bit crazy with five fighting majors that night,” Meyaard says.

“We were missing six players against Edson with suspensions.”

But it did not matter as the Red Wings cruised to another esy win.

Recording three consecutive shutout wins, the Red Wings surrendered its last goal on Oct. 14 when Slave Lake scored at 4:42 into the third period.

Last weekend, the Red Wings hosted the Slave Lake Icedogs on Oct. 28 and visited the Fox Creek Ice Kings on Oct. 29.

Upcoming, the Red Wings visit the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Nov. 4 and host the Gibbons Pioneers on Nov. 5.