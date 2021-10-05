Red Wings request denied, council chooses alternative

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A request from the High Prairie Red Wings to have acknowledgement on the Welcome to High Prairie sign was denied by council at its Sept. 28 meeting.

Instead, council agreed to give the Red Wings recognition on its electronic sign and website.

The Red Wings Junior A hockey club won the Greater Metro Hockey League West Division title last season. After receiving a request from the team, council agreed at its Aug. 24 meeting to consider erecting a secondary sign to acknowledge the Red Wings’ and other community accomplishments.

CAO Rod Risling contact Alberta Transportation to see what sign would be permitted.

“In summary, a second sign would not be permitted along the highway,” he wrote.

At the meeting last week, Risling added any location would be approved “as long as it’s not on their land.”

Councillor Judy Stenhouse liked the idea of instead recognizing accomplishments on the electronic sign.

“I think we should use the electronic sign more,” Councillor Arlen Quartly agreed, adding he did not want staff to maintain the sign.

“Let’s use it.”

Risling wrote in his report that recognizing accomplishments of residents and/or community organizations or sports teams encourages community pride.