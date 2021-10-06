Red Wings return to action October 6, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Red Wings played their first game as the team prepares to enter its third season in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League. The Red Wings edged the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks 7-5 in exhibition action Sept. 25 in High Prairie. Trailing 4-0 early in the second period, the Red Wings battled back to tie the score midway through the period before winning. In the left photo, Red Wing Larry Yellowknee scores on the Tomahawk net. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Pioneers edge Renegades in thriller First road game of season goes horribly bad for Outlaws Navs sweep winless Kodiaks Broncos buck Prospectors