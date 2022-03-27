Red Wings ring out the brooms to reach final

High Prairie Red Wing player Mikal Chalifoux, right, scores his second of four goals against Fox Creek Ice King goaltender Seth Daniel in Game 1 of the West Division semifinal March 12. He added three goals in the second game March 13, also on home ice.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The high-flying High Prairie Red Wings have advanced to the championship final series in the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

The defending champion Red Wings swept the Fox Creek Ice Kings in four straight games in the semifinals.

The Red Wings defeated the Ice Kings 6-1 in Fox Creek in Game 4 on March 18 to clinch the series.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the sweep is nice because it gives the team time to prepare for the final.

“Playing in the finals is something I was hoping we could achieve at the start of the season and now we have made it a reality,” he says. “It is awesome and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Red Wings await the winner of the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks vs Edson semifinal. Edson leads the series 3-2 after a 9-4 win at Enoch March 19. Game 6 of the series was March 20 in Edson, too late for press. Game 7, if necessary, is back in Enoch March 23.

Meyaard says Edson and Enoch will provide a challenge, despite the fact the Red Wings swept the season series against each club on their way to a 41-1 first place record.

“Both teams are very highly skilled with a good goaltending. Either team can win that series. Edson finished lower in the standings but picked up a few more key pieces at the deadline.”

Regarding his team, Meyaard expects the best.

“Our goaltending has been solid through the first round. I expect our team to be 110 per cent ready once the finals start.”

The final is expected to start by March 25 as High Prairie will host the first two games of the series. The schedule will be released after the other semifinal concludes.

The Red Wings are strong favourites to win the series. They are ranked first in the latest GMHL rankings released March 2.

In the series clinching game at Fox Creek, Mikal Chalfoux scored twice as the Red Wings led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after two.

Paydin Young, Rielly Mackinaw, Andrew Gauchier and Theo Cunningham also scored for the winners.

Red Wings’ goaltender Ethan Bewer was solid in net as each team fired 36 shots on goal.

The Red Wings defeated the Ice Kings 5-3 in Fox Creek March 16. Braydan Auger, Chalifoux, Mackinaw, Harlan Noskiye and Cunningham scored for the Red Wings, who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after two.

The Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 37-28 as Brad Roncin was in net for the victory.

Meyaard says the team was sluggish in their first road game after dominating the opening two games on home ice.

“We lacked energy in on the road, which happens at times,” Meyaard says.

“But we got another win and that’s all that matters.”

The hometown Red Wings crushed the Ice Kings 5-1 in the opening game March 12 and 11-1 in the second game.

Chalifoux fired in four goals in the first game for the Red Wings, who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after two.

Nolan Noskey added the other High Prairie goal.

The Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 48-34 as Roncin was between the pipes for High Prairie.

Chalifoux scored three goals in the second game as the Red Wings led 7-1 after the first period and 9-1 after two.

Benny Yellowknee and Braydan Auger each added a pair. Bryson Dallaire, Cunningham, Keaton Auger and Reece Hopfner also scored the Red Wings.

High Prairie outshot Fox Creek 53-19 as Roncin covered the Red Wing crease.