Red Wings run win streak to 11

High Prairie Red Wing player John Yellowknee, right, passes the puck to a teammate in front of the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk goal. The team enjoys a comfortable first place standing after an 11-game winning streak.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Red Wings rookie Darby Cox scored six goals in one game.



He tallied as six-pack as the Red Wings beat the Northern Alberta Tomahawks 13-1 in Enoch in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action April 17.



That came after the Red Wings won in overtime 4-3 April 16.



“The whole team played really well in the second game,” head coach Kevin Hopfner says.



“Darby scoring six goals was amazing.



“But it was a whole team effort all around.”



Mikal Chalifoux and Blake Anderson each added a pair for the Red Wings who led 4-0 after the first period and 9-1 after 40 minutes.



William Godbout and Dayton Shantz each scored one.



The other goal scorer could not be clarified on the handwritten gamesheet.



The official game summary was not posted on the GMHL website by news deadline.



Berg’s outburst was the first since Larry Yellowknee scored six goals on Nov. 29, 2019 in High Prairie when the Red Wings beat the Slave Lake Icedogs 10-7.



The Red Wings changed their game plan after going into overtime the night before and facing a tough netminder, Hopfner says.



William Godbout scored the game-winner at 18:49 in the extra frame.



The Red Wings led 1-0 after the first period on a goal by Larry Yellowknee at 9:25.



Northern Alberta took over the lead after the second period, including a goal at 19:59.



High Prairie responded early in the third period when Mikal Chalifoux scored at 1:09.



The Tomahawks regained the lead with a short-handed goal at 9:01.



Blake Anderson tied the game at 17:21.



High Prairie nearly popped the game winner, but hit the goal post with five seconds left in the third period.



The Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 64-38 in the game as Aidan Spraggs was in the High Prairie goal.



Upcoming, the Red Wings play three games in the four nights.



High Prairie first visits Fox Creek on April 28.



The Red Wings host Fox Creek on April 30 before another home game May 1 when the Slave Lake Icedogs visit.



All games start at 7:30 p.m.