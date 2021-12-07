Red Wings run win streak to 18 games

High Prairie Red Wing player Harlan Noskey, right, battles for the puck with Gibbons Pioneer player Dustin Ackabee in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Nov. 27 in High Prairie. Gibbons’ goaltender Wolf Dostal protects the cage.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings swept the Gibbons Pioneers in a home-and- home series in junior hockey league action last week to close out the November schedule.

The undefeated Red Wings blanked the winless visiting Pioneers 10-0 on Nov. 27 after cruising past the Pioneers 8-1 on Nov. 26 in Gibbons in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action.

High Prairie goaltender Ethan Brewer record the second shutout in Red Wing history. The team is in its their third season.

The Red Wings outshot the Pioneers 68-15.

Dayton Shantz popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 8-0 after the first period and 10-0 after two periods.

Rielly Mackinaw, Trey Cunningham, Dillon Callihoo, Harlan Noskey, Garritt Natewayes, Keaton Auger, Kaden Desjarlais and Benny Yellowknee also scored for High Prairie.

High Prairie jumped out to a 4-0 lead five minutes into the game and sailed to the victory.

Theo Cunningham tallied three goals in Gibbons as the Red Wings led 1-0 after the first period 6-1 after the second period.

Braydan Auger added a pair while Keaton Auger, Nolan Noskey and Calihoo each added singles.

High Prairie outshot Gibbons 59-21 as Red Wing goaltender Keygon Okemow was in the crease.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings kept their composure in the game in Gibbons.

“It was a pretty chippy game,” Meyaard says.

“We were disciplined and we didn’t get any suspensions.”

After the weekend series, the Red Wings extended their record to 18-0 and remain in first place in the seven-team West Division while Gibbons sits in last place, still looking for its first win after 18 games.

Howevr, the Red Wing coach expects a tougher time in the schedule in December and January.

“Our next 12 games will be our biggest challenge of the season as we play the top teams several times,” Meyaard says.

Over that 12-game stretch, the Red Wings will play the second-place Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks four times and the third-place Edson Eagles twice.

He also says the fourth-place Mackenzie Mountaineers have become stronger after adding several quality players.

The Red Wings will face the Mountaineers once in the 12-game schedule and also play fifth-place Slave Lake Icedogs once and the sixth-place Fox Creek Ice Kings three times.

Last weekend, the Red Wings visited Enoch on Dec. 3 to face the Tomahawks and hosted the Mountaineers on Dec. 4.

Upcoming, the Red Wings visit the Edson Eagles on Dec. 10 and host the Northern Alberta on Dec. 12.

The Red Wings host Fox Creek Dec. 18 to end the 2021 schedule.