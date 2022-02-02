Red Wings run winning streak to 54

High Prairie Red Wing player Paydin Young, left, carries the puck defended by Fox Creek Ice King players Brady Sernes, right, and Cody Waller, middle, in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Jan. 21 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings won two more games in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League play last week.

At home, the Red Wings crushed the Fox Creek Ice Kings 11-1 on Jan. 21 and the Slave Lake Icedogs 10-2 on the road Jan. 23.

In the process, the Red Wings extended their season record to a perfect 28-0.

Theo Cunningham scored four goals against the Ice Kings as the Red Wings led 3-1 after the first period and 6-1 after the second.

Braydan Auger and Dayton Shantz each potted a pair for the Red Wings. Dillon Calihoo, Nolan Noskey and Gabe Blais also scored for the winners.

The Red Wings returned to action after games Jan. 15 against Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks and Jan. 16 in Mackenzie were postponed after a few players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings picked up where they left off after the unexpected break.

“We practised regularly the week before the games and just missed a couple due to isolation reasons,” Meyaard says.

“Our power play went 2-for-4, which is nice to see as it’s been stagnant against the top teams as of late.”

High Prairie outshot Fox Creek 52-27 as Keygon Okemow covered the Red Wing crease.

“Keygon was solid in net,” Meyaard says.

“He stopped the puck and played the puck with ease and didn’t allow us to have many faceoffs in our zone.”

Auger netted three goals in Slave Lake as the Red Wings led 3-2 after the first period and 6-2 after the second period.

Jonas Smith added a pair while Harlan Noskiye, Garritt Nate- wayes, Theo Cunning- ham, Kaden Desjarlais and Dayton Shantz also scored.

Bradley Roncin was busy in the High Prairie net as Slave Lake outshot the Red Wings 42-39.

“It was a very physical game as the Icedogs came out fast and physical in the first period,” Meyaard says.

“We weathered the attack.

“As the game wore on, Slave Lake couldn’t contain our speed and we dominated the second and third periods.”

Matching numbers

A bizarre statistic has revealed itself during the High Prairie Red Wings’ 52-game winning streak.

During the streak, the Red Wings have played the Fox Creek Ice Kings and Slave Lake Icedogs 16 times each and won them all.

However, in those games the Red Wings have scored exactly 146 goals against both teams. The parallels are almost exact in goals allowed: the Red Wings have surrendered 45 goals to the Ice Kings and 48 to the Icedogs.

The Red Wings have since ran their winning streak to 54 games after a 10-win at Gibbons Jan. 28 and a 14-5 home ice win over Mackenzie Jan. 29.

The Red Wings host the Gibbons Pioneers on Feb. 4 and visit Mackenzie on Feb. 5.