Red Wings season-opener delayed

Players scramble in front of the net at the training camp for the High Prairie Red Wings that opened Sept. 21 at the Sports Palace. The Red Wings prepare for the second season in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League after their home opener Oct 3 was postponed.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings will officially open their second season in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League a little later than expected.



High Prairie will host the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Oct. 17 at the Sports Palace at 7:30 p.m.



That comes after the season was scheduled to open Oct. 3 and was postponed two weeks.



New head coach and co-general manager Kevin Hopfner says the delay came from the GMJHL.



“We were told by our league commissioner to postpone the start of the season by two weeks,” Hopfner says.



“The schedule has just been pushed back.”



He says the extra time with give the team more time to prepare.



“As coaches and players, we’re okay with the delay,” Hopfner says.



”It’s going to give us more time to work on our systems and get the players in better shape for the new season.”



GMJHL teams will play a home-and-home series one weekend and wait two weeks to play another opponent in another series on weekends in a 42-game regular season.



He is eager to start the 2020-21 season with new and returning players, who have worked hard since camp opened Sept. 21.



“I expect to be a contender for the West Division championship.”



He says the Red Wings will be in a battle in the division that also includes the Slave Lake Icedogs and newcomer Fox Creek Ice Kings.



“It’s tough to say at this point who the top contender will be because we haven’t played any games,’ Hopfner says.



“However, I do see the Red Wings in the mix along with Enoch and Slave Lake.



“With the returning veteran core, we will definitely be a contender in the division.”



A maximum 100 fans will be allowed in the Sports Palace at one time to meet social distancing health orders in the cornonavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Seating is limited to only the north side of the arena with social distancing.



No spectators will be allowed in front of the office and dressing room areas.



Spectators are required to sanitize their hands when they enter the arena.



Masks are also available at the hand sanitizer station.



Masks are not mandatory at this time, although highly recommended.



A limited number of people are allowed in the lobby at one time.