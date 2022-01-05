Red Wings shine in Metro All-Star Game

Seven players from the High Prairie Red Wings and the coaching staff appeared in the West Division All-Star Game in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League. Kneeling in the front is goaltender Keygon Okemow. Standing left-right, are trainer Logan Krupa, Avery McNabb, Keaton Auger, Kaden Desjarlais, Theo Cunningham, Harlan Noskey, assistant coach Jerry Kruger, Braydan Auger, head coach Trent Meyaard and assistant coach Bruce Cunningham.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Seven players from the High Prairie Red Wings played in the first West Division All-Star Game in Geater Metro Junior A Hockey League history.

Centre Harlan Noskey, forwards Theo Cunning- ham, Keaton Auger and Braydan Auger, defence- men Kaden Desjarlais and Avery McNabb, and goaltender Keygon Oke- mow were selected to the game played Dec. 20 in Fox Creek.

Coaching staff of the first-place Red Wings suffered their first loss of the season. The team under the coaching staff of the second-place Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks won the game.

Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard and Tomahawk head coach Tayler McCallum got a chuckle after the game.

“When we were shaking hands, the Enoch coach said, ‘I finally beat you,’” said Meyaard, coaching his first season with High Prairie.

“But I looked back and said, ‘But these ones don’t count.’”

“And we both laughed and congratulated each other.

Red Wing assistant coaches Bruce Cunning- ham, Jerry Kruger and trainer Lynden Anderson were also behind the bench.

All-Star players were divided randomly to the two teams.

Three players from High Prairie reach the finals in the skills competition.

Okemow was the top goalie in the shootout event.

Keaton Auger won the shooting accuracy event and finished second in the shootout.

McNabb was the second-fastest skater.