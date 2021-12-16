Red Wings still rolling

High Prairie Red Wing player Rielly Mackinaw, left, carries the puck as he faces Fox Creek Ice King player Nate Scobey in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Dec. 4 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings faced tougher competition as the December schedule opened in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

The top two teams in the West Division battled in Enoch on Dec. 3 as the first-place Red Wings edged the second-place Northern Alberta Tomahawks 4-3 in a shootout.

At home Dec. 4, the Red Wings tripled the Fox Creek Ice King 9-3.

High Prairie was scheduled to host the Mackenzie Mountaineers, who couldn’t reach their destination after their team bus broke down and then the second bus broke down.

In the shootout win, Kaden Desjarlais, Theo Cunningham, Harlan Noskey and Dylan Bellerose scored for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 3-2 after the second period.

High Prairie goaltender Keygon Okemow was busy as the Red Wings outshot the Tomahawks 56-50 although no shots were recorded in overtime.

Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings rebounded after a sluggish first period.

“But we had good second and third periods,” Meyaard says.

Okemow stopped all shots in the shootout while Desjarlais and Young scored.

Dayton Shantz and Benny Yellowknee each scored a pair against Fox Creek as the Red Wings led 4-1 after the first period and 6-2 after the second period.

Paydin Young, Bray- dan Auger, Keaton Auger and Desjarlais also scored for the Wings.

High Prairie outshot Fox Creek as Bradley Roncin covered the Red Wing crease.

“I thought we had a good 60-minute game,” Meyaard says.

“It was a little undisciplined at times, but our penalty killing was solid and we got another win to make it 20 wins in a row this season.”

Last weekend, the High Prairie visited the Edson Eagles on Dec. 10 and hosted Northern Alberta on Dec. 12.