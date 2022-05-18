Red Wings tee off to raise funds

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings hockey team is hitting the links.

Major prizes are up for grabs at the Red Wings’ Fundraiser Golf Tournament set for June 4 at the High Prairie and District Golf Course.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the tournament will help the club that struggled financially last season with with reduced revenues with COVID-19 restrictions and rising costs.

“We’re hosting a golf tournament because last year – financially – was a devastating year with one-third capacity at games and the inflation of fuel prices and other expenses,” he says.

“We hope to raise some funds to help.”

He says the event is also a way for the players and the two-time defending West Division champions in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League to reconnect with the community.

“We also want to promote the Red Wings in our community,” he says.

“It’s challenging to do that in the summer as most players are not in High Prairie now and are working full time.”

A $10,000 prize will be awarded for a hole-in-one on the fourth hole.

Teams of two will test their skills in a four-ball best-ball format over nine holes.

Payouts will depend on the number of entries.

Prizes will be given away for longest and shortest drive for women and men, closest to the pin on holes 2 and 4, longest putt, closest to the line and water ball prizes.

Funds will also be raised in a 50/50 raffle and a raffle table.

The tournament is open to a maximum of 40 teams, Meyaard says.

Registration is $200 a team. The deadline to register is May 31.

For more information or to register, phone Rhonda Berg-Keay at [780] 536-6733, Leonell Hamelin at [780] 536-8730 or please email to [email protected]