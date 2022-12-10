Red Wings train keeps rolling along

High Prairie Red Wing player Nolan Noskey, left, fires the puck past Fox Creek Ice King goaltender Dylan Allen in Greater Metro Hockey League action Nov. 25 in High Prairie. After an 8-0 home ice win over the Fox Creek Ice Kings Dec, 2, the Red Wings have won 22 straight games to start the season.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings played their closest game of the season last week in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

On the road, the Red Wings edged the Edson Eagles 8-6 on Nov. 26 and doubled the Fox Creek Ice Kings 10-5 at home Nov. 25.

Ethan Many Bears tallied two goals for the Red Wings, who led 3-2 after the first period and 7-6 after two periods.

Owen Paul, Braydan Auger, Nolan Noskey, Caden Medicine Shield, Ethan Alook-Ferguson and Andrew Gauchier also scored for High Prairie.

Red Wing goaltender Brad Roncin was busy in the crease as each team fired 47 shots on goal.

High Prairie head coach Trent Meyaard says the team is starting to face tougher opposition and closer games.

“The game in Edson was a phenomenal game,” Meyaard says.

“We got the lead and then let our foot off the pedal.” Edson clawed back to within one goal in the third period, he says.

The Eagles are boosting their roster.

“They are getting a lot better and cannot be taken lightly,” Meyaard says.

“I expect every game from now on against Edson will be close games.”

Penalties were costly for the Red Wings, who gave up four powerplay goals to the Eagles.

“Our penalty killing needs some improvement,” Meyaard says.

The Red Wings’ home game was entertaining for fans, he says.

“Fox Creek battled hard and it was a good, competitive game,” Meyaard says.

“We want to give our fans close hockey games like that every night.”

Hudson Chalifoux and Auger each scored a pair against Fox Creek as the Red Wings led 5-2 after the first period and 9-5 after two periods.

K.C. Papastestis, Maven McMaster, Gabriel Blais, Noskey, Many Bears and Medicine Shield added goals for the Red Wings.

High Prairie goaltender Joseph Isaac helped the Red Wings who outshot the Ice Kings 53-24.

Fox Creek also fell to the hometown Red Wings 8-0 Dec. 2.

Many Bears scored three goals and added an assists in the win. McMaster, Noskey, Kaden Desjarlais, Alook-Ferguson and Keegan Ferguson added the other goals.

Dawson Holitzki stopped 39 shots to record the shutout.

Upcoming, the Red Wings travel to Enoch to play the Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Dec. 9 before hosting the Slave Lake Icedogs on Dec. 10.