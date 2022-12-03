Red Wings unbeaten in 19 games

High Prairie Red Wing player Harlan Noskiye, left, passes the puck past Edson Eagle player Seth Grandjambe Nov. 18 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings have extended their winning streak to 19 games to start the Greater Metro Hockey League 2022-23 season.

High Prairie clipped the visiting Edson Eagles 9-4 on Nov. 19 after the Red Wings defeated the hometown Gibbons Pioneers 11-1 on Nov. 18.

Kaden Desjarlais, Braydan Auger and Nolan Noskey each scored twice against the Eagles as the Red Wings led 1-0 after the first period and 5-4 after the second period.

Harlan Noskey, KC Papastesis and Hudson Chalifoux also scored for the Red Wings.

High Prairie goaltender Brad Roncin was busy in the net as the Red Wings outshot the Eagles 50-39.

Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard says the game was competitive.

“The game was everything we expected,” Meyaard says.

“Edson had its best roster and through 40 minutes it was a very tight game.”

The Red Wings scored four unanswered goals in the third period after a pep talk by the coach in the second intermission.

“I told the boys we had another higher gear,” Meyaard says.

“They responded the way I thought they could.

“We had a dominating third period and another win to keep the winning streak alive.”

The Red Wings lost the services of Keegan Ferguson to a two-game suspension.

Ethan Many Bears led the attack in Gibbons with three goals.

Maven McMaster, Dayton Shantz, Ferguson and Noskey each popped a pair for the Red Wings.

High Prairie goaltender Dawson Holitzki had an easy game as the Red Wings outshot the Pioneers 60-16.

Against the struggling Pioneers, the Red Wings used the game to rest some of their top players and allow rookies more ice time.

