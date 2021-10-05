Red Wings unleash firepower in pair of lopsided vistories

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Could the High Prairie Red Wings be even better this season?

After ending last season on a 24-game winning streak and capturing their first Greater Metro Hockey League title, the Red Wings began defence of their crown with two lopsided losses to begin the season.

The Red Wings pounded the hometown Slave Lake Icedogs 14-4 on Oct. 1, then celebrated the raising of their championship banner Oct. 3 by blasting the Fox Creek Ice Kings 14-1.

The Red Wings scored three goals in the first 3:10 of the game in Slave Lake and cruised to victory. They led 5-1 after one period and 10-3 after two.

Larry Yellowknee scored five goals to lead the attack. He also added five assists for a 10-point evening. Mikal Chalifoux added a hat trick while Alexander Hopfner, Lance Bouchier-Janvi, Kaden Desjarlais, Garrit Natewayes, Avery McNabb and Paydon Young each scored once.

Griffin Thiessen, Austin Gaspar, Loic Dury and Jackson Smith replied for Slave Lake.

The Red Wings outshot the Icedogs 55-39. Keygon Okemow stopped 35 of 39 shots to record the win.

No mercy was shown the Ice Kings on home ice two days later as the Red Wings enjoyed period leads of 4-1 and 10-1.

Chalifoux led the charge with four goals and three assists. Benny Yellowknee and Braydan Auger each scored twice while Hopfner, Desjarlais, Natewayes, Dillon Calihoo, McNabb and Yellowknee added singles.

Fox Creek’s lone goal came off the stick of Garret Pelletier. His goal actually tied the game 1-1 early in the first period before the Red Wings pulled away.

The Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 57-23 including 24-0 in the second period.

Okemow picked up his second win in as many starts stopping 22 of 23 shots.