Red Wings welcome new opponent next season

Slave Lake Icedog player Tucker Evans, left, skates past High Prairie Red Wing Red Wing player William Godbout in the final series in the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League in Game 2 on May 21.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings will have more competition in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League in the 2021-22 season.



Gibbons was welcomed into the West Division at a news conference June 21, division expansion director Derek Prue says.



“That’s exciting for us,” Prue says.



GMHL president Bob Russell welcomes the new team.



“Gibbons will be a great addition to our growing league and West Division,” Russell says.



“They are in good hands with Dean Whitney and his ownership group.”



Gibbons becomes the fifth Alberta team in the West Division that also includes the champions from High Prairie, along with the Slave Lake Icedogs, the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks and the Fox Creek Ice Kings.



Mackenzie and Kiti- mat were announced July 2 as the first teams in British Columbia, both located in the northwest, Prue says.



“We’ve got several other markets in that corridor that we’re in discussions with,” Prue says.



“If we get a third team in that region, we will start our BC zone.”



He hopes a third team can be confirmed in the summer.



“If not, then we could look at Mackenzie joining the Alberta zone for the 2021-22 season only,” Prue says.



“We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and go from there.”



Alberta, B.C., and Saskatchewan is the base to expand the West.



“We’re concentrating on the northern half of the provinces,” Prue says.



He says the West Division is eager to get on with the upcoming season.



“We’ve been successful over the first two seasons, even with COVID-19 restrictions,” Prue says.



“We look forward to a season without restrictions and arenas packed with fans.”



He expects a big opening night in High Prairie.



“Fans in High Prairie will want to see the Red Wings raise the West Division championship banner,” Prue says.



The season schedule is expected to be released in August.



Several key dates have been scheduled by the league. Pre-season exhibition games are set to start Sept. 17 before the regular season gets underway Oct. 1.



Several special events have been planned by the GMHL throughout the season such as the all-star game is planned for Jan. 11.



Playoffs are set to start Feb. 21.



The GMHL plans to host its first national championship tournament April 1-3 in Temiscaming, Quebec.



Besides the host team, the tournament will feature the champion of the West Division, along with the top teams in the North Division and South Division based in Ontario and Quebec.



The GMHL is entering into its 17th season. Over that period, the league has graduated more than 900 players into every level of collegiate and professional hockey around the world.