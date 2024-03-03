Red Wings whip Lightning

High Prairie Red Wing player Braydan Auger, left, controls the puck behind the Fox Creek Ice King net as goaltender Sam Rogers watches closely during National Junior Hockey League action Feb. 23 in High Prairie. The Red Wings won a laugher 10-1.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings picked up a win on the road in their only game on the Family Day weekend in National Junior Hockey League action.

The Red Wings beat the Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning 12-2 on Feb. 18.

Nolan Noskey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who led 3-0 after the first period and 7-1 after the second.

Dayton Shantz added three goals while Kaden Desjarlais, Tate Paul, Nodah Healy, Braydan Auger and Noah Cunningham also scored.

High Prairie goaltender Tucker Bayly picked up the win.

Head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings controlled the game.

“We came out strong, finished strong and dominated,” Meyaard says.

The Red Wings were scheduled to play the Gibbons Pioneers on the road on Feb. 16. However, the game at Gibbons Arena was double-booked for the time slot and the team could not reschedule the game on the weekend, head coach Trent Meyaard says.

It was the second game the Red Wings were scheduled to play in Gibbons that had to be called off.