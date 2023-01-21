Red Wings win 2 games to open 2023

High Prairie Red Wing player Austen Rayburn, left, and Edson Eagle player Hayden Quinney chase the puck in Greater Metro Hockey League action Jan. 6 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings won their first two games to start the 2023 portion of the regular season in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

High Prairie defeated the visiting Edson Eagles 4-2 on Jan. 6 and blanked the host Gibbons Pioneers 10-0 on Jan. 7.

Ethan Alook-Ferguson opened the scoring for the Red Wings, who led Edson 1-0 after the first period.

Dayton Shantz popped in a power-play goal in the second period to give the Red Wings a 2-1.

Kaden Desjarlais and Kaden Cardinal added goals in the third period to secure the win.

Brad Roncin was solid in goal as the Red Wings outshot the Eagles 53-39.

High Prairie head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings had a strong game at home after a two-week holiday break over Christmas and New Year’s.

“In our first week back, I thought we played well,” Meyaard says.

“I thought our power-play was bang on, going two-for-two.

“But five-on-five, we were still sloppy and did not manage the puck as I’d like to.”

The Red Wings also welcomed one key player who was out of the line-up.

“It was great to have Dayton back and healthy,” Meyaard says.

High Prairie goaltender Joseph Isaac recorded his third shutout of the season as the Red Wings outshot the Pioneers 70-23, including an incredible 35-15 in the first period.

Nolan Noskey led the barrage for the Red Wings, who led 6-0 after the first period and 10-0 after two periods.

Maven McMaster netted a pair of goals, while Owen Paul, Dallas Medicine Shield, Cam Blackhorse, Andrew Gauchier and Ethan Alook-Ferguson also scored.