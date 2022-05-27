Reeve elected to provincial board

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County Reeve Robert Nygaard has become a director on the board of the Community Planning Association of Alberta.

He was elected a director for a four-year term by acclamation at the CPAA’s annual general meeting May 3 in Leduc.

Nygaard says his added role will benefit the county.

“Any time someone can serve on a board that is close to the Government of Alberta is good,” says Nygaard, who became the reeve Oct. 26 after serving on council for eight years.

He is one of 10 directors on the board of 14.

Town of Peace River planning and development manager Alisha Mody was re-elected the chair.

Big Lakes is responsible to pay Nygaard’s honouria estimated at $2,500 a year for him to participate in six board meetings and some committee meetings.

The CPAA pays any travel expenses, such as accommodations, travel and meals for any in-person meetings, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Some members participate on teleconference or video conference for most meetings, she notes.

Olansky says the reeve’s added role will be valuable to the county.

“Reeve Nygaard can contribute a rural and northern rural perspective to the board,” Olansky says.

“As past chair of the Big Lakes County Municipal Planning Commission, he has a good understanding of the importance of good planning principles.

“It will create many networking opportunities to bring awareness to Big Lakes County and its potential for growth.”

The CPAA is a diverse group of professionals and elected officials coming together so share, promote and facilitate productive conversation about community planning in Alberta, she notes.

“As a member, Big Lakes council and staff are part of that exchange of information that connects stakeholders across sectors to preserve and enhance the quality of life and community viability,” she adds.

Council endorsed Nygaard’s nomination at its meeting April 27.

“Being a member in good standing and active in CPAA conferences for many years, Big Lakes was asked to submit a nomination to the board of directors.”

The CPAA did not receive enough nominations by the April 18 deadline, she says.