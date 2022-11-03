Regals, Pirates part of tribute November 3, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The North Peace Hockey League, Manning Comets, and Town of Manning paid a fine tribute to former long-time NPHL president Jack McAvoy Oct. 28. The Comets, along with the Town of Manning, celebrated the renaming of the Manning Arena the Jack McAvoy Arena. Anyone in the Peace Country knows the contributions McAvoy has made not only to senior hockey (41 years as league president) but to minor hockey and golf. It was nice to see Jim McLean of the High Prairie Regals (sixth from left in photo) and Chris Key of the Falher Pirates (to McLean’s left) attend and wearing their team colours to recognize McAvoy. Reps from the Comets, Grimshaw Huskies, Fort St. John Flyers and Spirit River Rangers also attended. Our editor, Chris Clegg, who has worked with McAvoy since the 1990-1991 season as statistician, also attended. The Page also acknowledges the Grimshaw Huskies, who made special decals with the NPHL logo and initials “JM” to wear on helmets this season. The Huskies have handed the logos out to all teams. McAvoy could not attend the ceremony due to poor health. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Renegades clinch first Outlaws lose but score! Manoir du Lac resident turning 106! Snow riders welcome new members