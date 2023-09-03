Regals preparing application to re-enter NPHL

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Efforts to revive the High Prairie Regals and rejoin the North Peace Hockey League are unfolding.

A meeting Aug. 21 at the Gordon Buchan Recreation Centre drew a scant eight people but it is not deterring coach Jim McLean from preparing a bid.

Past executive members Barry Sharkawi, Carl Smith, Peter Keay and McLean attended as well as observers Marilyn Emter, Rhonda Berg and Brian Driscoll. Chris Clegg attended on behalf of the NPHL to advise the Regals of the application process.

Although no players attended the meeting, McLean expects to have a bid prepared for submission to the NPHL Aug. 28-29. The bid will be forwarded to NPHL president Michael Mercredi for distribution to the teams. A decision on the application will be made at the league’s annual fall meeting Sept. 9 at Fairview.

The NPHL wanted the Regals to submit their bid in the spring but agreed to consider an application this fall if it meets league criteria.

The Regals and Grimshaw Huskies hold the record for most league titles at 13.