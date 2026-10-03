Regals score $5,000 grant from Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – The High Prairie Regals of the North Peace Hockey League have scored a few thousand dollars from Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Sept. 22, council approved a motion by Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt that council provide the Regals hockey club with a one-time operating grant of $5,000 to be funded through a budget amendment to the 2026 agreements and programs function.

Council passed the motion after a recommendation of $10,000 from administration was defeated in a 4-4 tie vote.

Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor Leo Forseille was absent from the meeting.

Hunt says the recommended figure is high.

“Ten thousand dollars is too much – $5,000 is enough,” Hunt says.

Regals’ president Jerry Kruger and vice-president Barry Sharkawi spoke as a delegation to council at its regular council meeting Sept. 9.

No specific funding amount was requested; the delegation indicated that any level of financial support from the county would be appreciated, says Joe Zdeb, director of corporate services.

Kruger says the team has 10-15 players who make their home in Big Lakes, Zdeb notes.

Kruger reported the club has total annual operating costs of $70,000 to $90,000 and currently has a positive balance of

$14,000.

He further told council that a sponsorship package has been secured with several local businesses to cover the cost of new hockey jerseys.

Kruger presented the same request as a delegation to Town of High Prairie council at its regular meeting Sept. 8.