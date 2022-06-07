Region marks Rural Health Week

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Healthcare and medical professionals and volunteers in the Falher-McLennan region will be honoured as the community celebrates Rural Health Week from May 30 to June 3.

The Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee has planned several activities to applaud the workers and volunteers.

“Rural Health Week is our opportunity to say thank you and provide healthcare heroes with a few treats as they go above and beyond to support our rural communities,” committee co-ordinator Myrna Lanctot says.

“Please take the time to appreciate these valuable individuals by saying or showing your appreciation.”

The committee is very excited to provide a coffee break in conjunction with Tim Hortons [Peace River], Lanctot says.

Tim Hortons will bring its Tims on Wheels to serve all healthcare staff at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan, the McLennan Associate Medical Clinic and the Falher Medical Clinic.

“The committee will also have door prizes and an additional surprise to celebrate Rural Health Week,” Lanctot says.

Rural Health Week has been proclaimed by all local municipal councils of the M.D. of Smoky River, the Town of Falher, the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly and the Village of Girouxville.

Residents and patients are encouraged to celebrate the special week.

“People can do many things to show appreciation and a small gesture can go a long way,” Lanctot says.