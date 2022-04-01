Region unites in support of Ukraine

The High Prairie Ukrainian Cultural Society was overwhelmed with the community support at its Drive-Thru Dinner for Ukraine fundraiser March 23 at the Elks Pro Rodeo Hall. Hundreds took advantage of the $20 full course Ukrainian meal to support victims in need in Ukraine. Many people also chose to make cash donations in addition to purchasing a meal, or many more. At last count, the money raised was $12,535.79. About two dozen volunteers, including dancers from the Zirka Club, served customers. So many, in fact, that only perogies were served to the unlucky ones at the end of the long line. It was an unqualified success! All proceeds went to support humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine.

The long line of vehicles waiting to order at the dinner was evident 15 minutes before doors opened. At this time, the lineup stretched all the way south to Full Circle Auctioneering from the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Hall. Later, it reached the cemetery.