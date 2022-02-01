Regional board members approved

Big Lakes County has appointed members to the Inter-Municipal Weed and Pest Appeal Board.

At its regular meeting Jan. 26, council appointed members of the board that includes residents of Big Lakes County, Northern Sunrise County, County of Northern Lights and the M.D. of Greenview.

Members from Big Lakes include George Blackhurst, Brianne Brault, Doug Meneice and Duane Nichols.

Other members of the board represent neighbouring municipalities.

Northern Sunrise County is represented by Shelley Morrison and Mark Pellerin.

Members from the County of Northern Lights are Gloria Dechant, Linda Halibisky, Kalyn Schug, Gary These, Terry Ungarian and Brenda Yasinki.

M.D. of Greenview is represented by Richard Brochu, Larry Smith and Warren Wohlgemuth.

Each municipality presents candidates which are appointed annually.

The only cost to the county will be the per diems and travel expenses to the board members to attend a hearing.

Expenses are budgeted for in the agriculture department operational budget.