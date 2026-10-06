Regional Commentary: Oversight is real! So is reality!

Commentary by

Jeff Burgar

An AI writer had dozens of complete stories printed in big Canadian newspapers over the past year or so, right up to now!

News of this should be no surprise. Many publications are wrestling with how to deal with AI in their newsrooms. It’s the same with AI in government, schools, and big and small businesses. Just about any place where people can shuffle some, or many, of their tasks off to a computer.

It’s been a while coming, but – predictably – much of the hullabaloo about AI these days is about government stepping in to regulate it.

Gosh, what’s new? Nuclear energy. Oil and gas wells. Clean water. Climate change. Wind and solar farms. Microwaves. Non-stick pans. Guns. Gambling. Is there anything some people don’t want government to make rules about? Rocks maybe? Clouds? Hours of sleep? Silly opinion columns that waste trees? Even politicians using AI to write speeches and newsletters as many are already doing?

Rules seem to always come easy. But as any even half-intelligent law officer or politician will tell you, making a rule and having people follow a rule are two different things. One can rely on cops, or the goodwill of who the laws are for. Or a little or whole lot of both.

Take speed limits. Some people consider them not laws, but suggestions. Some people think there are unwritten rules:

“It’s OK if you don’t get caught.”

“The law really means you can go 10 per cent more than what is posted.”

“It’s OK if you go a little bit over, nobody will mind.”

“I’m going 20 kilometres faster than the limit, and that guy just blew right past me. He should get a big fine.”

Speeding, it seems, is not like being pregnant. As in there is no such thing as being “just a little bit pregnant.” You are or you are not. That’s it!

So, is there such a thing as using “just a little bit of AI” in anything, and thinking it’s OK? Statistics these days say the world’s newsrooms are already 50 per cent into AI. From grammar and spell-checkers to creating headlines to brainstorming ideas. One survey says by the end of 2027, 98 per cent of all media newsrooms will be using some form of AI.

Personally, I like the idea of knowing who is behind a story or opinion. If an AI wrote a story, I want to know. Should I discount the story, because an AI wrote it? Probably not. These days, one can toss a story or opinion piece at an AI and have it come back with an AI score. So far, it’s quite good at spotting AI stuff.

Which makes one wonder, how the heck did the AI get away with getting its copy into so many big and small publications? Are some of the editors supposedly so far “above” the rest of us, they are actually behind? Probably!

In journalism and creative writing, as we always have and no matter what rules and policies there might be, we will rely on ethics. We will strive to keep AI use sensible. We will strive not to con managers, our co-workers, but especially not to con our readers. All still have to put a certain amount of trust in writers to be honest.

That is reality!