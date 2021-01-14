Rehn booted from UCP; will have to sit as Independent

Jason Kenney posted this on Facebook the morning of Thursday, Jan. 14.

Jason Kenney: “The most important job of a Member of the Legislative Assembly is to represent his or her constituents. It has become clear that Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn has failed to do so. He has made no meaningful effort to work in his constituency, or properly to represent his hard-working constituents. I have repeatedly asked Mr. Rehn to be more present in his constituency. He has ignored calls from me, UCP caucus leadership, and his constituents to do so. Regrettably, MLA Rehn’s performance falls well below the high standards we expect in our caucus and party.I have made the decision to remove Pat Rehn from the UCP Caucus, effective immediately. MLA Rehn will sit as an independent MLA. He will not be permitted to run for a future UCP nomination.I have spoken to local leaders in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency to express the Government’s support for their communities. Alberta government Ministers and I will be meeting with Lesser Slake Lake constituents in the weeks to come to ensure that they have direct access to their government, and to help them address important local issues.”