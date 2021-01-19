Rehn matter a good case for MLA recall

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Given recent events, Albertans should be able to recall Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, says the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.



As such, the CTF is calling on Premier Jason Kenney to immediately bring forward recall legislation so voters have the ability to recall Rehn.



“Kenney kicked Rehn out of caucus, but it should be up to his constituents whether he stays in the legislature or gets sent packing,” says Franco Terrazzano, the CTF’s Alberta director.



“The premier has done all he can and now it should be up to the people to decide whether Rehn should continue to collect his six-figure MLA paycheque.”



Rehn will now sit in the legislature as an independent MLA.



However, he will still receive his annual salary of $120,936 plus $16,548 through a retirement investment payment along with other expenses and benefits.



Kenney promised recall legislation when he was campaigning in 2019. The Province’s Democratic Accountability Committee recommended a 40 per cent signature threshold to trigger a recall byelection. The CTF has recommended the Province set the threshold at 25 per cent of votes cast in the last election.



“Local politicians and constituents shouldn’t have to resort to backroom political brokering or rely on media coverage to hold their MLA accountable,” said Terrazzano.



“That’s why we need recall legislation that works for Albertans and let’s us hold politicians accountable.”