Rehn should resign, face voters, says Notley

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of Slave Lake is not the only political organization calling for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn’s resignation.



The Opposition NDP called for Rehn’s dismissal Jan. 14 and demanded he face the voters of Lesser Slave Lake which she says he ‘abandoned’.



The news release came after the morning announcement from Premier Jason Kenney that Rehn had been ousted from the ruling UCP caucus and must sit as an independent MLA.



“Jason Kenney removed a member of his caucus who was found to be travelling outside of Alberta during the holiday lockdown against strict public health advice and in the face of the expectations set for all Albertans,” said NDP Leader Rachel Notley.



“But it’s been clear that Mr. Rehn has not been fulfilling his responsibilities as MLA for months.”



Rehn was caught vacationing in Mexico while Albertans made personal sacrifices to uphold public health orders. When make public on social media, most citizens responded with anger, many calling for his resignation.



Notley referenced municipal leaders in the region who have been criticizing Rehn’s absences and lack of interest in pressing local issues for months.



The news release recognizes the Town of Slave Lake formally asking Rehn to resign, while the Town of High Prairie is soon releasing a letter criticizing his performance.



Notley adds Rehn billed taxpayers for months’ worth of expenses for extended stays in Edmonton.



“Jason Kenney knew this was a problem for months and waited until it was a personal embarrassment to him,” Notley said.



“No one should mistake Mr. Rehn’s removal today as anything but shameless, self-serving, skin-saving politics by Jason Kenney.”



Notley then praised former Lesser Slave Lake NDP MLA Danielle Larivee, who Rehn defeated in the last election. Notley praised Larivee for expanded obstetrics care in Slave Lake, built 125 affordable childcare spaces, funded a dialysis clinic in High Prairie, opened a new EMS station in Wabasca, made critical improvements to the Slave Lake airport, twinned 150 kilometres along Highway 88, and introduced grants and tax credits that kept the High Prairie Tolko mill operating.



“Mr. Rehn should resign, because we know there’s more work to do and, unlike Jason Kenney, we care when it’s not being done,” Notley said.