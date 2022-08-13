Rehn switches support from Toews to Smith

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn has joined the Danielle Smith campaign for United Conservative Party Leader.

Initially a supporter of Travis Toews for the party leadership, Rehn recently spoke out in favour of Smith, calling her “the next Premier of Alberta.”

Rehn says his change of heart came about through hearing what people were saying about the leadership candidates. Although he considers Toews “a good man” [as he said in his video on Twitter announcing his change in allegiance], people who are unhappy with the Jason Kenney government think Toews is too closely linked with the premier.

A Toews government “would be like a Jason Kenney 3.0,” he says.

The more people he talked to, Rehn says, the more he found were “interested in Danielle Smith.”

He adds he spent time looking into the positions of all seven candidates, and found Smith “clearly the best. So I called her up.”

Rehn is now offering his support for Smith, which included accompanying her in a swing through Lesser Slave Lake last week. Smith made speeches in Wabasca, Slave Lake and High Prairie on Aug. 4. Rehn is urging his constituents to buy party memberships by the Aug. 12 deadline, without which they can’t vote for the UCP leader.

“I encourage everyone who’s interested to pay the $10 fee,” he says. “Go to daniellesmith.ca.”

The voting for leader will take place via mail-in ballot, sometime in September, Rehn says. The announcement of the winner is expected on Oct. 6.

As for his own plans for running again in Lesser Slave Lake, Rehn says he hasn’t made up his mind whether to seek re-nomination as the UCP candidate in the next provincial election.

“I’ll decide after the leadership race.”

No date has been set for the party’s Lesser Slave Lake nomination, but the constituency association hopes it will be sometime this fall.