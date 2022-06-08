Rehn, Williams support Toews’ leadership bid

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen is going to be successful in his bid for the United Conservative Party leadership, he will have to do it without the support of several Peace Country MLAs.

On June 4, the Toews campaign team issued a news release citing the support of 23 MLAs including Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, Peace River MLA Dan Williams, and Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support of my colleagues,” says Toews.

“As MLAs, the connection to our communities is critical in shaping the work of government, and I’m honoured that so many of my colleagues believe my leadership would benefit their constituencies.”

Toews also announced Sonya Savage, MLA for Calgary North-West, and Chris Warkentin, MP for Grande Prairie – Mackenzie, as campaign co-chairs.