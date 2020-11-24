Remember a loved one with an angel

Angels like these will be placed on hospital windows in High Prairie with the deceased’s name during the holiday season.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

As we celebrate Christmas this year, we remember those we have lost, and it can be a difficult time.



The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is helping ease the pain by putting angel cutouts on the windows of the common areas of the hospital.



The new recognition replaces the one in past years, when names of deceased individuals were placed on the society’s Christmas trees included in the annual Festival of Trees celebration at the hospital. It gives great comfort to many who remember their loved ones this time of year.



However, because of COVID restrictions the society had to make some minor changes in how they recognized those who have passed away. The vinyl angel cutouts will include the deceased’s name and then displayed on the windows.



If you wish to have your lost loved one’s name put up, please submit your request with the person’s name, year of birth, and year of death to the society.



If interested, please e-mail the society, text to [780] 536-8315, or mail to Box 2253 in High Prairie, T0G 1E0.



Deadline to submit is Dec. 15.



There is no charge for the service; however, monetary contributions are always graciously accepted.