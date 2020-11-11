Remembering the traditional ways

Corrine Alook, Peerless Trout First Nation councillor, and Charlene Cardinal, inclusive education coordinator at Elizabeth Quintal School in Peerless Lake, teach youth how to prepare moose meat at a recent culture camp. Photo courtesy of Peerless Trout First Nation.

Culture camp offered to students

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Peerless Trout First Nation recently held its first culture camp and organizers are hailing it a great success.



“I was really happy with the outcome,” says Elizabeth Cardinal, Peerless Trout First Nation youth and cultural coordinator.



Some of the campers told her they didn’t want to leave.



Cardinal’s position is new, but she has worked with the band for five years.



Last year, she says, chief and council had a strategic planning session with the new position one of the results.



There was also a “mini strategic planning session” with six community youth, says Janene Wilson, consultant for Peerless Trout.



“The cultural piece came from them.”



Peerless Trout is a Cree First Nation 230 km northeast of Slave Lake. Peerless has a population of around 500, and Trout has around 400.



In the past, Peerless Trout has joined neighbouring First Nation’s culture camps, but with COVID-19 decided to hold its own.



The camp was at Eagle Lake, 20 km from Peerless Lake, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. There were 26 youth, between the ages of 12-17 years, at the camp. Lubicon Lake Band gave Peerless Trout three large canvas tents. Each held eight youth and a chaperone. As this was fall camping, these were heated with wood stoves.



“They were very cozy,” Cardinal says.



The focus of the camp was learning traditional skills to living off the land, she adds. Local hunters donated moose meat. The youth learned how to cut it up, make dry meat, and smoke the dry meat.



Because both Trout and Peerless are on large lakes, fishing is an important traditional skill. Local fishermen taught the youth how to fish with a net. They caught whitefish, pickerel [walleye], and suckers. With a rod, some also caught jackfish.



The youth also learned how to snare rabbits and make moose calls out of a birch tree.



Orange Shirt Day also occurred during the camp. Peerless Trout Elder Emile Houle came to talk about residential school.



On the final day, the youth prepared a traditional feast and invited the Elders and community for the meal. The meal included moose nose soup, heart soup, fried smoked fish, and bannock. The youth gave the Elders gifts of dried meat.



“It was really awesome for the Elders,” Cardinal says.



“It took the whole community to do this,” she adds.



The presenters included six chaperones, five cooks, and two camp attendants. With COVID -19, there were also six security guards patrolling a check stop on the road in shifts, to ensure only community members went into the camp.



Cardinal is reviewing the parent surveys from the culture camp. She hopes to offer more events and training over the winter. These might include sports, life skills, driver’s education, and more cultural themed events such as ice fishing and trapping.