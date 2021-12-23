Remembrance Day Contest winners announced

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students in schools are invited to submit poems, essays or posters [black and white, or colour], and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch recently completed judging and presented awards [cash prizes adn certificates]. First place winners received $75, second place winners received $50, third place winners $35. First place winning entries advance to district judging for the chance to win more prizes. Following are the winners in each category: Legend: EWP – High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School; GLS – Gift Lake School : GNS – Grouard Northland School; HPE – High Prairie Elementary School; HPSA – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School: PPRJH – Prairie River Junior High School [High Prairie].

Winners’ List

Primary Black & White Poster

Name School Prize

Aria Lamarche HPSA $75

Junior Black & White Poster

Name School Prize

Judeah Gilroy HPE $75
Tyra Shantz HPE $50
Oliver Warren-Currier HPE $35

IntermediateBlack & White Poster

Name School Prize

Markadalynn Thunder GNS $75
Ingrid Mindel PRJH $50
May Lay GNS $35

Senior Black & White Poster

Name School Prize

Cassius Badger EWP $75
Lester Calaheson EWP $50

Primary Colour Poster

Name School Prize

Thomas Strebchuk HPSA $75
Ezekiel Houle GL $50
Rana Meneice HPSA $35


Intermediate Colour Poster

Name School Prize

Hanna Sutherland GNS $75

Senior Colour Poster

Name School Prize

Shae Odegaard EWP $75
Dara Mearon EWP $50
Cherry Millo EWP $35

Junior Poems

Name School Prize

Elyssa Gladue GNS $75

  • PRJH student Ingrid Mindel placed second in Intermediate Black & White Poster.
  • Several students at GNS won prizes. Left-right are Grade 7 student Elyssa Gladue [first in Junior Poems]; Grade 7 student May Lay [third in Intermediate Black & White Poster], High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, Grade 8 student Hannah Sutherland [first in Intermediate Colour Poster], and Grade 9 student Markadalynn Thunder [first in Intermediate Black & White Poster].
  • Winners at HPSA receive their prizes. Left-right are Rana Meneice third place in Primary Colour Poster], Aria Lamarche [first place in Primary Black and White Poster], High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, and Thomas Strebchuk [first place in Primary Colour Poster].
  • Winners at HPE in the Junior Black and White Poster receive their prizes. Left-right are Judeah Gilroy, High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, and second place winner Tyra Shantz. Missing is third place winner Oliver Warren-Currier.
  • Winners at EWP in Senior Colour Poster receive their prizes. Left-right are second place winner Dara Mearon, High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, and third place winner Cherry Millo. Missing is first place winner Shae Odegaard.
  • Winners at EWP in the Senior Black and White Posters receive prizes. Left-right are second place winner Lester Calaheson, High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, and first place winner Cassius Badger.

