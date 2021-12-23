Remembrance Day Contest winners announced

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students in schools are invited to submit poems, essays or posters [black and white, or colour], and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch recently completed judging and presented awards [cash prizes adn certificates]. First place winners received $75, second place winners received $50, third place winners $35. First place winning entries advance to district judging for the chance to win more prizes. Following are the winners in each category: Legend: EWP – High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School; GLS – Gift Lake School : GNS – Grouard Northland School; HPE – High Prairie Elementary School; HPSA – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School: PPRJH – Prairie River Junior High School [High Prairie].
Winners’ List
Primary Black & White Poster
Name School Prize
Aria Lamarche HPSA $75
Junior Black & White Poster
Name School Prize
Judeah Gilroy HPE $75
Tyra Shantz HPE $50
Oliver Warren-Currier HPE $35
IntermediateBlack & White Poster
Name School Prize
Markadalynn Thunder GNS $75
Ingrid Mindel PRJH $50
May Lay GNS $35
Senior Black & White Poster
Name School Prize
Cassius Badger EWP $75
Lester Calaheson EWP $50
Primary Colour Poster
Name School Prize
Thomas Strebchuk HPSA $75
Ezekiel Houle GL $50
Rana Meneice HPSA $35
Intermediate Colour Poster
Name School Prize
Hanna Sutherland GNS $75
Senior Colour Poster
Name School Prize
Shae Odegaard EWP $75
Dara Mearon EWP $50
Cherry Millo EWP $35
Junior Poems
Name School Prize
Elyssa Gladue GNS $75