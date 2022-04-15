Remembrance Day poster wins 2 prizes April 15, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Above, a High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 2 student’s efforts have paid off handsomely! Thomas Strebchuk’s Remembrance Day poster won him two prizes which were presented to him April 6 by High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett. Strebchuk placed first in Primary Colour Poster at the Royal Canadian Legion District 1 Level. His poster was forwarded to Command [provincial] Level where it placed third. For his efforts, Strebchuk was presented with cash prizes of $70 and $75 respectively, in addition to a certificate. On Dec. 14, 2021, Strebchuk was also awarded $75 by the High Prairie Legion for placing first. Strebchuk is the son of Lindsay and Aaron Strebchuk, of High Prairie. He is a student in Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 2 class. Above, a High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 2 student’s efforts have paid off handsomely! Thomas Strebchuk’s Remembrance Day poster won him two prizes which were presented to him April 6 by High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett. Strebchuk placed first in Primary Colour Poster at the Royal Canadian Legion District 1 Level. His poster was forwarded to Command [provincial] Level where it placed third. For his efforts, Strebchuk was presented with cash prizes of $70 and $75 respectively, in addition to a certificate. On Dec. 14, 2021, Strebchuk was also awarded $75 by the High Prairie Legion for placing first. Strebchuk is the son of Lindsay and Aaron Strebchuk, of High Prairie. He is a student in Karen-Lee Backs’ Grade 2 class. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Support for HPSD bus drivers Driftpile members demand accountability Thanks for a job well done! Swan Hills resident wins $100,000