Remembrance Day service guide

High Prairie Elementary School Grade 5-6 students participated in the No Stone Left Alone ceremony at High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery on Nov. 4. The ceremony involves students placing poppies at the graves of Veterans. It is the third year HPE has participated in No Stone Left Alone, and 11th year for the program in Canada. Above, Sloan Chapman, left, and Sophie Oliver place poppies.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Remembrance Day services will be held Nov. 11 in several Peace Country communities despite the ongoing pandemic.

In High Prairie, an invitation only service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall. Due to limitations on indoor gatherings, capacity is limited.

High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett says the ceremony is similar to last year and begins at 10:55 with a welcoming, the singing of O Canada and playing of The Last Post. Other highlights include a message from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

“He will be speaking on behalf of all levels of government due to our limited capacity,” says Ebbett.

Other traditions continue such as playing Reveille, the Act of Remembrance, the citing of In Flanders Fields and laying of wreaths.

Ebbett is pleased South Peace News will be live streaming the service on southpeace news.com for those unable to attend.

Services in the Smoky River region will be similar to last year, says McLennan Legion president David Champion. Services will be in the same locations as last year: the McLennan Legion Hall cenotaph, at the Donnelly Societe Historique de Smoky River at 4923-3 Street, in Falher at Centre Chevliers at 308 Main Street SW, and at the Village of Girouxville office at 4808-50 Street.

Each service begins at 10:50 a.m.

Champions adds the outside ceremony at McLennan will be very brief given COVID restrictions and the possibility of poor weather. He reminds everyone to wear a mask.

Peace River Legion president Murray Nelson says their ceremony will be held again at the cenotaph in front of the Provincial Building.

“It starts at 10:45 a.m. and lasts about 15-20 minutes,” he says, adding they will not hold a ceremony indoors and the outside ceremony will be short due to weather concerns.

He adds the ceremony will also be broadcast. Details were not available at press time