Renegades bounced from playoffs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The high school football season came to a surprise end for the High Prairie Renegades last week.

The No. 1 seeded Renegades lost 13-6 to the Valleyview Hillside Cougars on Oct. 29 in the Athabasca Division semifinal in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.

As a result, the Renegades were eliminated from a berth in the provincial playoffs.

Ranked No. 7 in the province in Tier IV, High Prairie was short- handed against No. 10 ranked Valleyview in the game in Grande Prairie.

“Unfortunately, we were short players,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

“We had a couple of injuries and a few players that could not make the game.”

Trailing 13-0 late in the third quarter, the Renegades scored their lone touchdown when quarterback Cameron Patenaude-Pedersen threw a long pass to Dreaden Richards in the end zone with 9:23 remaining in the game.

Starting quarterback RJ Grievson left the game early in the second half with an injury and was replaced by Patenaude-Pedersen.

“Cameron did a great job filling in as quarterback,” Duchesneau says.

“We managed to score one touchdown and had good momentum in the fourth quarter but could not get an additional touchdown to tie the game.”

He was confident the Renegades had the potential to go further.

“I thought we had a very talented group of players and felt good about our chances heading into the playoffs,” Duchesneau says.

He believes the Renegades also have potential for next year.

“With only five players in Grade 12 this season, 2023 looks good for the Renegades as the majority of the players will be back bigger, stronger and better,” Duchesneau says.

He is also grateful for those who backed the team.

“I thank the players, parents, school boards, teachers, and community members for supporting us through another great season of football.”