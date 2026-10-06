Renegades clip Pioneers in season opener

High Prairie Renegades’ running back Luke Flowers (No. 9) runs with the ball as three Peace River Pioneers defenders, Logan Evans (No. 7), Austin Toner (No. 3) and Kale Vanderaegan-Tubbs (No. 5) close in on the play in the season opener Sept. 12 in Peace River. Photo courtesy of Alexander Ng.

The visiting High Prairie Renegades defeated the perennial powerhouse Peace River Pioneers 24-14 on Sept. 12 to open the 2026 season in the Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League.

The Renegades showed plenty of heart and determination as they battled back from an early 14-point deficit, head coach Jeff Copeland says.

“The victory was a strong display of resilience for High Prairie and showed what this Renegades team is capable of doing when all three phases of the game begin working together,” Copeland says.

Renegades’ running back Luke Flowers was a major part of the victory with three touchdowns and rushing for nearly 200 yards, he says.

Peace River was ranked No. 3 in the province heading into the game.

High Prairie came out with a few nerves in the opening quarter and the Pioneers took advantage, he says. Peace River scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 14-0.

Pioneers’ head coach Mark Owens gave high marks to the Renegades.

“High Prairie came to play,” Owens says.

“They played hard, fast, aggressive football and deserved the win.”

He notes the Pioneers were missing a few key players who were either sick or attending hockey tryouts.

The Pioneers got off to a good start on defence on a long punt return by Austin Toner to give excellent field position for the offence.

Peace River opened the scoring when Hayden Curry ran in for a touchdown after a pass from quarterback Makai Knoblauch.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 14-0 on a seven-yard touchdown run from running back Alex Kenny.

After that, the Renegades rebounded and scored 24 unanswered points.

But the story of the game was the way the Renegades responded after a difficult opening quarter, the Copeland says.

“Instead of allowing the early deficit to take them out of the game, the Renegades settled down, trusted each other and took control of the trenches,” Copeland says.

“But once the second quarter started, the Renegades got their feet under them and looked like a completely new football team.

“High Prairie began taking control of the line of scrimmage, with both the offensive and defensive lines setting the tone.

“The Renegades became more physical on both sides of and would go on to dominate much of the remainder of the game.”

Flowers helped spark the comeback with a huge second quarter with two touchdowns to trim the Peace River lead to 14-12 at halftime.

The momentum continued to shift to High Prairie’s way when the teams returned to the field for the third quarter. High Prairie led 18-14 when Flowers continued his outstanding game, Copeland says, when he punched in his third rushing touchdown of the game.

High Prairie took the lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.

Trace Patterson scored another rushing touchdown and as the Renegades extended their lead to a commanding 24-14.

Rylan Roberts also made an impact on offence with several big receptions, Copeland says.

High Prairie quarterback Tyson Ladouceur delivered a strong performance to lead the Renegades offence.

Upcoming, the Renegades host the Valleyview Cougars on Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season.

Peace River travels to Hinton on Sept. 25.

The Pioneers host the Sexsmith Sabres on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season.

Richard Froese

South Peace News