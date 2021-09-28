Renegades fall short on final play

High Prairie Renegades player Raiden Duchesneau, left, runs past a Grande Prairie Warrior defender in high school Mighty Peace Football League action Sept. 17 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

From the thrill of their first victory ever, the High Prairie Renegades high school football team faced the agony of defeat the next game.

But it was close!

The hometown Renegades lost to the Grande Prairie Warriors 18-14 in Mighty Peace Football League action Sept. 17 at home.

“I thought that the Renegades played their best football game ever,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

It came after the Renegades defeated the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 34-6 on Sept. 10 at home.

However, the Renegades thought they won the game against Grande Prairie on the final play of the game when a touchdown was called back by the referee.

Days later the play and call were reviewed by the league.

“Even though the head league official ruled in favour of Grande Prairie, our players feel that they won,” Duchesneau says.

“Having that winning feeling is what matters regardless of the official score.”

With 5.4 seconds on the clock from their own 49-yard line, the Renegades tried a lateral pass, but the ball hit the ground.

However, because it was a backward pass the ball was still live, Duchesneau says.

Grande Prairie players put up their hands because they felt the game was over, but the referee did not blow the whistle and said the ball was still live, he says.

RJ Grievson picked up the ball and ran it down for a touchdown to make it 20-18 for the Renegades with no time left on the clock.

Grande Prairie coaches contested the play and said that the referee is not allowed to call out to the players that the ball is live, Duchesneau says.

The referee wanted to run the last play again, and claimed he would review his call with the league head referee. However, the league decided that the referee should not have called out that the ball was live and ruled a win for the Warriors.

High Prairie opened the scoring early in the second quarter when Grievson scored a 22-yard touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jace Supernault to lead 6-0.

The Warriors tied the game on a 15-yard run with 3:16 left in the quarter.

Grande Prairie took a 12-6 lead in the final minute of the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run.

It seemed like the Warriors secured a victory when they scored a 17-yard touchdown and went up 18-6 with two minutes to go in the game.

However, the Renegades narrowed the deficit to 18-14 when Raiden Duchesneau ran back the kickoff return 63 yards for a touchdown.

Cameron Peterson added the two-point convert.

After hosting the Peace River Pioneers on Sept. 24 in their final home game, the Renegades visit Grande Prairie on Oct. 6 to play the Peace-Wapiti Titans.