Renegades in battle for first

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades are gearing up for the playoffs in the high school Mighty Peace Football Conference.

High Prairie lost to the Grande Prairie Composite Phoenix 58-20 on the road Oct. 14.

Heading into their final regular season game Oct. 21 against the Edson Pacers, the Renegades were in a battle for a higher seed playoff berth.

“Depending on the outcome of the Edson game, we could still finish first in the Athabasca Division,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

“If we beat Edson, we will be tied with Whitecourt and then it will come down to points for and against to see who will finish first in the division.”

A win would give the Renegades a regular-season record of 2-2-1.

Playoffs are scheduled at Grande Prairie with the division semifinals on Oct. 29 and the Athabasca Bowl on Nov. 5.

Against the Phoenix, the Renegades faced a tough challenger from the other division.

“We felt we could have played a better game,” Duchesneau says.

“But we took those lessons and moved forward to our final regular-season game.”

Grande Prairie led 6-0 after the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime.

The Renegades got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter when Graham Supernault ran in to the end zone to narrow the Phoenix lead to 28-6.

High Prairie quarterback RJ. Grievson charged in for a touchdown to make the score 36-12 with 2:34 left in the first half.

The Renegades closed the gap to 58-20 after Dreaden Richards caught a 40-yard pass from Grievson with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

Grieveson ran in for the two-point convert to close the Grande Prairie lead to 50-20.

Holding that lead after the third quarter, the Phoenix added a touchdown and a two-point convert with one minute left in the game.